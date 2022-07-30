Nick Wright isn’t sold on Miami being a legitimate threat, even with all of Tyreek Hill’s confidence. The first-year Dolphin claims that he and Jaylen Waddle will scare defenses ‘s—tless’, and while Nick admits he’s grateful to Tyreek for all he’s done for Kansas City and the Chiefs, he thinks by Week 5, he’ll be singing a different tune. Watch as he shares his predictions for Miami in the 2022 NFL season.