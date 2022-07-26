Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert announced on his Twitter page that he is cleared for activity at Training Camp this week. During the week 1 game, last season Mostert injured his knee and was expected to be out eight weeks, but he never returned to the field as the injury was deemed more serious than originally thought.

GM everyone! Wanted to give you all an update…

Yah Boy is CLEARED!!! It’s go time!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

Mostert will be competing with Sony Michel and Chase Edmonds for playing time this upcoming season. Many believe Mostert could be the Dolphins running back who will have the biggest impact on this offense due to his speed. It is also expected that because of Mostert’s long injury history that Miami will be very careful with his workload this upcoming season.