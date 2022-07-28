Aaron and Josh are back discussing the start of Miami Dolphins training came and what their expectations are for the season. Plus, the team has signed Mohamed Sanu! How does that shape a crowded wide receiver room? What does he add to the team? Plus, they have your #OneHotTake and a lot more! Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

