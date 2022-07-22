Aaron and Josh are back for another season of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW! With time ticking down before the start of training camp, the guys go over their biggest questions heading into the preseason program. What are the interesting position battles? Who will be the big surprises? They’ll ask these questions and more before dropping a PULSE CHECK segment. All of this and more on the season premiere of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!
