Jim Johnson returns to the podcast and joins Daniel Rinehart and Michael Fink as we each select our top fifteen Miami Dolphins players on this year’s team.

Before we close the show, Mike asks Jim his feelings on where the team is at and to recap his feelings about what has transpired with the team over the past season.



