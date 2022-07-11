College is where NFL franchises look for new and fresh talents. For a long time now, the health of a college football program has been determined by how much a program can recruit, develop and send the best players to the league. Without a doubt, there are many known and hidden talents in college waiting to be furnished and shipped off to the league.

The 2022 NFL Draft concluded with the Georgia Bulldogs program sending the most college players into the league (15). This set a record for most draft selections by a college program since the league switched to a 7-round format. The record was previously held by Ohio and LSU with 14 selections in 2004 and 2020, respectively.

Georgia landed five first-round draft selections, including the number one overall, defensive end Travon Walker. Two Bulldogs also two second, third, and fourth-round picks, and five sixth-round selections.

Which schools have done a great job in turning some of their best players into professional footballers? Here’s a list of the top 10 college football programs with the most NFL Draft picks.

PS: Georgia doesn’t crack the top 10

Nebraska Cornhuskers Football

Nebraska may be a shadow of its former 70s and 90s self, but they remain the 10th college program with the most draft picks of all time with 366 selections.

Nebraska notably landed the No. 1 and 2 overall draft picks during the 1984 NFL Draft. The Cornhuskers are yet to produce a first-round pick since Super Bowl winner Prince Amukamara was selected 19th overall in 2011.

Florida Gators Football

Florida has sent 367 players to the NFL and produced a couple of first-round picks in the last few years, most recently Kyle Pitts who was selected 4th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The 2021 NFL Draft pick saw Florida land eight picks, the most since 2015 which also doubles as the last time UF had a top five pick (Jacksonville Jaguars selected Dante Fowler third-overall in 2015).

University of Florida’s most notable alumnus is the number 1 all-time rushing leader, Emmitt Smith who was selected 17th overall in 1990. In 2022, UF had three draft selections, including first-rounder Kaiir Elam.

LSU Tigers Football

The Tigers are known for acquiring some of the most physical players. LSU has landed seventeen first-round selections since 2012, including five players who were a part of its NCAA championship team. LSU tied Ohio for most draft picks in 2020 until Georgia took that honours a month ago. They trailed only Georgia as the program with the most selections in this year’s Draft with 10 draft picks.

There have been 369 NFL draft picks in the program’s history.

Penn State Nittany Lions Football

As of today, NFL teams have selected 375 players from Penn State. The program sent eight players to the NFL in this year’s draft, including Jahan Dotson who was selected in the first round by Washington Football. The 2022 draft is PSU’s best record ever in terms of most selections.

Saquon Barkley became the Big Ten’s first first-rounder since 2010 after he was selected second overall. In 2021, linebacker Micah Parsons, one of the league’s top defenders, was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys and was one of six Penn State players to be drafted.

Alabama Crimson Tide Football

No other school has produced as many first-round picks in Draft history as Alabama’s six selections in 2021, and the school sent four more players to the NFL that year. Alabama has 44 first-round picks since the start of the century, and 391 overall.

Michigan Wolverines Football

Michigan ranks 5th with 392 total selections. The program’s most notable alumnus is none other than seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, who is widely regarded as the greatest player in NFL history.

The Wolverines have also produced 19 other picks in the last two years. Michigan remains the eighth program with the most first-round selections of all time (48).

Oklahoma Sooners Football

Oklahoma is fourth on the list with 409 draft picks. The Sooners have sent six players to the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick. Quarterbacks Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray were selected 1st overall in 2010, and

Ohio State Buckeye Football

The Buckeyes are a program that has built a reputation for developing draft talents for years with 479 overall selections. OSU landed 10 picks last year. They set a record as the program with the most first-round picks of all time (87) in this year’s draft.

USC Trojan Football

USC holds the honors for second-most first-round picks with 83 and falls just slightly short of the top spot with 519 overall draft picks. The Trojans have produced five first-round picks, most notably the infamous O.J Simpson.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football

Notre Dame is the school with the most NFL draft picks with 521. The program hasn’t produced a No. 1 overall pick since 1972 but has landed five players in the top spot in its history.

Nine Notre Dame players made it to the league in 2021, and the school has sent in six or more players to the league on six different occasions in the last decade.