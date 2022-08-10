ZaQuandre White

The undrafted rookie running back from South Carolina has his first chance to impress against the Tampa Bay defense on Saturday. White was a highly touted prospect who joined Florida State, where he saw limited playing time, before transferring to South Carolina. In South Carolina, he was able to get more playing time and had a very productive senior year where he averaged over 6 yards a carry and led all SEC running backs in rush yards after contact per attempt at 4.61.

Draft experts considered him to be a late-round pick, but after going undrafted, Miami snagged him up. He hasn’t made much noise in camp besides getting into a scuffle, and he’s got an uphill battle to make the 53 with Miami having several veteran backs, but he’ll get plenty of preseason reps to show Miami if he’s worthy of a roster spot.

Channing Tindall

Tindall is the highest draft pick of this year’s rookie class due to Miami not having any selections in the first two rounds, but he’s undoubtedly talented. He has the desired speed you want from a linebacker, and he’s a good tackler in space. While he most likely won’t see a lot of snaps defensively this regular season, unless an injury occurs, this may be the best chance we have of seeing the 3rd round pick in action.

Trill Williams

The 2nd year cornerback has been getting more and more reps with the starters due to the absence of Byron Jones, and he’s had a strong camp, according to reports. Last year he impressed the staff enough to warrant a spot on the 53, but he only played four defensive snaps all of last season. This year he’s more likely to see the field, and he’s currently in a battle for the 4th cornerback role.

Williams should see the field plenty on Saturday, and we shall see if he continues to impress as he has in camp.

Noah Igbinoghene

The other cornerback in the battle for the 4th spot. Aside from battling for a spot as the team’s 4th corner, Noah is also trying to avoid being labeled as a bust. Two years ago, he was a late 1st round pick, despite having recently switched to the cornerback position. Still, with his athleticism, he showed the Dolphins enough to take him with the 30th pick. In his first two years, Noah has been disappointing, rarely seeing the field and, in those limited instances, being a weak spot in the secondary.

Reports this camp haven’t been positive on Noah; perhaps a good preseason showing could be the beginning of a turnaround for him.

Verone McKinley III

Another undrafted player makes a list. McKinley was famously the former safety partner of Jevon Holland at Oregon, making fans curious about possibly reuniting the two at the pro level. So far, that hasn’t occurred as McKinley has mostly been playing with the 3rd team in camp. He’s got good ball skills, having intercepted six passes in his final year at Oregon, and he’s had a pair of interceptions over the last week of camp.

McKinley was considered to be a late-round pick in this year’s draft and one of the most intriguing undrafted players; now, he gets a chance to show his skills in an actual game.

Austin Jackson

The 2nd player from the 2020 draft class to make this list. Like Noah, Austin has had a pretty disappointing start to his career. He started as the team’s Left Tackle in 2020 before switching to Left Guard in 2021; in both spots, he ranked among the league’s worst offensive linemen. Now, he’s made another switch, this time to Right Tackle, and this may be the last opportunity he gets to be a starter in this league.

Jackson said he’d had a great offseason and slimmed down, and according to camp reports, he’s been a solid player so far. Better coaching could help put his career on an upwards trajectory, and so far, it seems that’s what’s happening. He likely won’t get a lot of playing time on Saturday, but he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on in the few series he does play.

Kellen Diesch

Diesch is the final player from Miami’s 2022 undrafted class and is undoubtedly among the most intriguing. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 1st in overall grade, 2nd in pass block grade & 6th in run block grade among Offensive Tackles in the Pac-12.

Miami’s O-Line depth isn’t particularly strong, meaning he’ll have plenty of opportunities to see some playing time this preseason and potentially earn a roster spot.

Preston Williams

It’s been a frustrating career for Preston Williams; as a rookie, he came on strong after a solid training camp and preseason, and he then proceeded to be the team’s most productive receiver in the first half of that season. What followed was disappointing, he suffered a season-ending injury, and when he was finally getting back on track the following year, he got hurt once again. Last year he had the worst statistical season of his young career, and his playing time was diminished.

He’s expressed frustration this year and hasn’t had a productive training camp. Albert Breer of the MMQB has been involved in some trade talks. He’s on the outside looking in Miami, but a good preseason showing could help his currently low stock.

Erik Ezukanma

The Dolphins 4th round pick has had some impressive moments in camp; he’s got a unique ability to track down contested catches. He’s got a real opportunity to see meaningful playing time this regular season, as he’s one of the few players in the receiver room with his big frame and contested catch ability. Some camp reports have said he’s been more impressive than Cedrick Wilson, who, after a nice payday, is currently slated to be the team’s 3rd receiver. He was listed as the team’s last receiver on the depth chart, but that’s probably just due to his rookie status. Still, he should see some playing time against the Bucs, where he hopefully impresses.

Skylar Thompson

In a somewhat surprising move, the Dolphins used their 7th-round pick on a Quarterback who’s already a year older than Tua Tagovailoa. According to reports, Skylar had an up and down start to camp before really turning it on this past week. His college numbers aren’t awe-inspiring, but he definitely possesses some skill and talent that’s intriguing to develop.

Most, including me, thought he was a player who was likely to be waived and then put on the practice squad, but his recent showings indicate he may wind up with a spot on the 53.

He’s currently the 3rd QB on this team, and that’s not likely to change, which means he will get a lot of playing time against the Bucs to show if he’s worth a spot on the final roster.