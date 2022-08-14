The Dolphins had a very productive week in Tampa, concluding with a 26-24 victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday evening.

For a preseason game, it was a fun game to watch with a lot of action. Even though Miami didn’t dress many key players and starters, we got a golden opportunity to see many of the young faces on this Dolphins’ roster in live game action. Not all of it was pretty, but to me, there was more good than bad when all was said and done, and numerous Dolphins players improved their chances of making this team.

Here are some takeaways I had from Saturday night’s Dolphins win.

Skylar Thompson: Oh, Skylar Thompson, you had me at HELLO! When Miami drafted Skylar in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, I may have been the happiest Dolphins fan on planet earth. I was a massive fan of his at Kansas St and thought for a 7th-round pick; he is totally worth taking a flyer on. From all the reports in training camp, he has got rave reviews, and in this first preseason game, he played the entire game and was sensational—20/28 for 218 yards and a touchdown. You couldn’t have asked for a better showing. This kid is a keeper, and Miami has a tough decision ahead of them. Do they keep him on the 53-man roster, have him be inactive each week, or do they cut him, hope nobody claims him off waivers, and try to sneak him on the practice squad? I would not cut Skylar Thompson, protect this kid and have him be on the 53-man roster.

Lynn Bowden Jr: In training camp, you can go from the outhouse to the penthouse really fast, and Bowden may have done that tonight with his performance in this game. Three receptions, 55 yards, and a touchdown. He also returned a punt as well. After Miami’s top 3 WRs, it is wide open who will be the next in line on the depth chart. Bowden either improved his status in the eyes of this Dolphins coaching staff, or he improved his trade value for what Chris Grier can get in return for him. I guess we have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.

Keion Crossen: With the injury to Trill Williams (and we don’t have the details yet, but it doesn’t appear to be good), Crossen may be in line to be the 4th string cornerback on this roster, right now. I thought he showed some flashes early in this game. He probably got away with pass interference on a big pass breakup in the 1st quarter, but overall he held his own.

Mike McDaniel: We know his role and job are secure, but I liked what I saw from the first-time head coach in his first game. We know there is zero game-planning for a first preseason game, but he did many things that made sense. For one, after Miami’s defense caused a turnover, he called a play where Thompson threw deep to Bowden, and they scored a big touchdown on the next play. That is football 101 in this modern era! Something Miami hasn’t done in recent years either is go for the home run on the very first play after a turnover. Think Flores and his multiple offensive coordinators would ever do that? Also, at the end of the game, yes, it’s a meaningless preseason game, icing the kicker with a time-out. I like it. I know the outcome doesn’t matter, but he did it, and it worked, and that’s the type of thing you want to see your head coach do. Whether in a preseason game or a playoff game.

Was everything sunshine and rainbows? Heck no! The linebackers looked awful, the depth at CB is worrisome, and the offensive linemen who did play didn’t exactly install confidence heading into week one. But a lot of those issues can still be worked out, and as I said at the top, there is more good than bad coming out of this game.

All Dolphins fans are hoping and expecting a big season in 2022, and nothing that took place on the field Saturday night should change that line of thinking.