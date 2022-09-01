So how are we feeling, Fins Fam? Pre Season is over, and yeah, not a perfect record, but plenty to be pleased about. Some fantastic performances from rookies like Sylar Thompson and Erik Ezukanma, protecting our starters, Tua looking tidy and efficient, and all amongst an offense clearly that wasn’t yet out of first gear while dominating the Eagles in the process. Moving towards week one and seeing what this team will look like, there are the inevitable questions, but there is the hope that we all cling to, as present as ever before.

But what can we say about the Patriots, one of our greatest divisional rivals? Bill Belichick is still aboard the Death Star but looking a lot more beatable since his main man left. Mac Jones has had more than his fair share of supporters around the league and even a rookie Pro Bowl visit, yet there are enough training clip leaks and that preseason interception that allows the doubters to make their case. Then, of course, there is long-time Dolphin DeVante Parker, lining up in Patriot blue with a point to prove… if he can stay on the field.

So that brings us to this second piece of the season in a sit down with New England Patriot fan Sara Marshall, (@smarshxo) host of Hey Yo Foxboro and contributing writer at Musket Fire (@Musket_Fire). Today we sit down to discuss the New England perspective on their season, our season, and the whole AFC East.

Hi Sara, thank you for agreeing to be part of this series! It’s been a long old wait for football, and there’s been plenty of off-season distractions around the league. But let’s delve into predictions for our two teams today. First, though, introduce yourself, so people know who it is they’re reading from.

Hi there! My name is Sara Marshall, and I’ve been a Patriots fan my whole life. I was born and raised outside of Boston, and when you’re from New England, Boston sports are basically in your blood. Football became my main passion growing up, and I was lucky to be a fan of the Patriots during the Tom Brady era. The Patriots have given me some of the best moments of my life, so for that, I am forever thankful!

I have been writing/covering the Patriots for only two years now, and I kind of fell into it by accident. I always struggled with what I wanted to do with my life, which became even more of an issue during the lockdowns in 2020. I got into contact with some people, and a couple of months later, I was covering the Patriots on a weekly basis! It has been an amazing journey so far, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me!

The upcoming season has me super excited, despite what some of the naysayers may feel when talking about the Patriots. The team is in a new phase, with a young quarterback and new coaches. But it’s really exciting to experience this rebuild because it’s been so long, so the Patriots have had to go through it!

Haha, we seem to go through it every few years!! So I can’t relate there. You say new coaches, but there are some familiar faces in unfamiliar roles amongst the group, too, of course. From the outside looking in, it is a very different Patriots set up to the calm, consistent strategists that we’ve grown accustomed to facing. So what has led to that? What was the feeling at the end of last season? It ended in an underwhelming fashion for us both, so what was the mood like over there?

It was a mix of emotions, as Pats Nation usually is. Most fans were, of course, really disappointed with how the Patriots performed against the Bills. But at the same time, many fans were happy that the team was able to get back to the playoffs after missing them in 2020 and got that far with a rookie quarterback and a ton of new players. Despite the outcome, it gave a lot of us optimism for the future.

A lot of the discourse online doesn’t reflect how a lot of the fanbase feels. Negativity is easy to spread and people always want to have the hottest new take and get the most clicks. But at the end of the day, Patriots fans knew the Tom Brady era in New England would end eventually, and the team would be exactly in the position they’re currently in. It just is harder for some fans to accept the team isn’t untouchable anymore, if that makes sense. We became so used to overwhelming success every year that it’s difficult for some fans to enjoy the rebuilding process.

However, it is fun to be on the other side. Not that the Patriots were unsuccessful by any means last year, but I think any fan of a team with a rookie QB would be content with what the Patriots did last season. But the team is obviously in a transition phase/rebuild, so they’re not completely dominating the way they did for so long. I’m enjoying the ride and watching the team learn and grow.

Yeah, and I have to say, you are right. From looking in from the outside, there isn’t the same inevitability surrounding the Pats this year. It doesn’t feel like they can roll you over in the way they used to. Now that could be remiss on our part, but I think a lot of teams will be looking to capitalize on that rebuilding aspect of the season.

So tell us why we should be more concerned; who have you picked up this year that we should be more worried about?

I think the addition of DeVante Parker is going to be really beneficial for the offense. The Patriots have struggled to find good receivers for a handful of years now, but especially since Brady left in 2020. If Parker can stay healthy, I think he can really elevate the offense overall.

I have two other favorite signings, too. Ty Montgomery and Jabrill Peppers. Montgomery really reminds me of Cordarrelle Patterson, and I’m hoping the Patriots will use him in that way. Having another hybrid player like that is huge after losing not just James White but also Brandon Bolden in free agency. He’s looked good in camp and had a good performance against the Panthers last week.

Peppers has always been a player I’ve liked, which made me happy when he signed with the Pats. He’s super versatile and adds really good depth to the secondary, which they very much needed. I think he fits really well with how the Patriots play.

Do you know, I’d forgotten all about the Peppers pickup; yeah, I see that; he could be a tidy pickup in that secondary. But of course, you were going to mention Parker; it blows my mind. For years in Miami, people country-wide talked him down, yet now he’s a Patriot; he’s being spoken about as if he’s an all-star. But after watching him ever since he came into the league, you have hit the nail on the head, “if he stays healthy” always been Parker’s struggle.

So who has left? We’ve heard of the additions; who has left holes in the Patriots roster? There seems to be one obvious name…

Yeah, of course, the top name when asked this question is J.C. Jackson. I was so disappointed when he left fairly quickly in free agency and was hoping there would be a way to get him to stay. But I’m happy he was able to get a hefty contract; I just wish it was with the Pats. The cornerbacks seem to always be a concern every year, and it ends up panning out just fine. Jalen Mills appears to be taking over the CB1 role nicely, but Jackson was like a magnet with footballs, so he will definitely be missed!

My biggest concern with the roster is the offensive line overall but especially their depth. I think this is one of their weaker points of the team, and it’s shown to be in camp so far. The quarterbacks are not protected well, and the running backs are struggling to get any sort of positive play. Plus, several of the linemen have dealt with injuries over the last few seasons, which is concerning more so when there’s not a lot of depth to fill in when they have to miss a game.

Ha! Well, you’re preaching to the choir there with O-Line issues. Seems to have been stuck in that hell for years, so I can completely sympathize with you there. But yeah, JC is such a big miss, and with Tyreek Hill coming into the division, he could definitely be missed.

So with free agency covered, how does the fanbase feel about the draft class? There were some solid names taken this year; what was the reaction at the time, and how has that reaction developed as you have got to know more about them?

The original reaction to the draft picks was absolute misery. Because of where they stood in the first round, there were so many big names left on the board that people wanted them to take (me included). And then they traded back, and then they took an offensive lineman, despite a number of great defensive players or wide receivers left for them to choose from.

I think some of the initial feeling has changed since seeing them perform in camp a bit, but there are still a lot of question marks coming into the season. It’s difficult to fully assess a player by only seeing them in the preseason, but some of the rookies have looked really good in camp, so hopefully, that’s a good sign.

I think a few of the rookies could be big pieces on the team once they’re fully implemented into the team. Cole Strange was a good pickup, especially since the o-line is worrisome at the moment. And they double-dipped with running backs and corners, all of which look like they could be really good in the NFL. I’m forever an optimistic football fan, so I’m always going to believe the future is bright!

So everything seems to back up with what you said earlier. The Pats fans see this as more of a process than in previous years and that there will be room to grow rather than immediate dominance. From your draft picks and free agency summaries, that does seem to be the case.

But this is what a lot of Dolphins fans will be interested in reading. What’s the Patriot reaction to where the Dolphins are at? We have made some big moves this off-season; how have they been viewed up in Boston?

It seems like most of the offseason talk within our circles has been Patriots fans vs. Bills fans, and I think a lot of them are overlooking the Dolphins.

They’ve made some really good moves this offseason, especially with Tyreek Hill, and there are constant clips and interviews from Miami hyping up Tua. So that’s kind of hard to ignore! I think they’re definitely competing with the Patriots for the number 2 spot in the AFC East, with the Bills remaining at the top for now.

Oh really? I’d have thought the Hill deal and Armstead pickup may have gained more attention within the division, but it’s interesting that we’re still going under the radar for some people. I can’t argue about the Bills; they seem to be one of the best teams in the NFL, never mind our division. And I can’t see the Jet’s doing much, so yeah, Dolphins and Pats 2 & 3, those two games could be crucial in deciding who is in each.

But what about the matchups, roster v roster? How do you think these two games will go this year?

The games between the Patriots and Dolphins are always interesting ones to watch! Even when Brady was around, I never felt comfortable the weeks the Dolphins were on the schedule, especially when the Pats played in Miami. That feeling still exists, but a little differently now with such a different team. The outcomes are much harder to predict now.

I don’t anticipate blowouts from either side. I think the teams are pretty evenly matched and will be competing the entire season for that second place in the division. I am interested to see how the Patriots’ defense does against the speed of Miami’s receivers, like Hill, and if they can get to the Quarterback far better than they did last year. AND stop the run, which the Pats have been horrible with, particularly against the Dolphins.

That Pats defense could be really good, and I think it will have to be to stop the pace within our offense. You mention the run game; well, with Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmunds, it’s not just Tyreek Hill who will bring the speed. It’s going to be a very different Miami team this year, and one that is built around speed.

Then what about the other two teams in the division and what they have done this off-season?

The other teams in the division are total opposites for me. The Bills are direct competition, but the Jets don’t worry me too much. Maybe that’s being naive, but they haven’t been an issue for the Patriots in quite some time, and I don’t anticipate that changing any time soon.

The Bills are clearly all in this year, stacking their team as much as possible, and are obviously going hard to get to the Super Bowl. I don’t know that it’ll happen, even though they do appear to be one of the better teams in the NFL at the moment. But time will tell. They haven’t maintained consistency throughout an entire season over the last few years, so this year will be interesting to see what happens.

The Jets are the Jets. I assume Dolphins fans have a similar feeling about them 🙂 They did manage to have a pretty good draft this year, though, and they have the potential to be a good team. But we are yet to see that happen.

Haha, yeah, we sure do. Those Jets, eh? You know, I have done my share of feeling sorry for myself as a Dolphins fan, but the Jets seem even more down and out, and yes, the Dolphins’ view is that they should not pose as much of a threat. So it seems like we’re on the same page again, taking us back to a head-to-head for those 2nd and 3rd spots, maybe even with playoff implications.

What about your season? What do you want to achieve this year? And actually, while you’re at it, give us a proper low down on the Mac Jones situation; some people out there think he’s the next major star, others think he’s all hype. I’m guessing you are feeling pretty positive about him, but give us the Patriot viewpoint.

Absolutely, but I’ll take your first question first, if that’s ok? As an optimistic fan, I’d like to believe they’ll be better than they were last year. They were able to go 10-7 with a rookie quarterback and a ton of new players on both sides of the ball, but especially on the offense. They were only one game behind the Bills, and had they not fallen off towards the end of the season, I think they could’ve gone at least one game further in the playoffs.

This season I hope they can build upon what they did last year. Josh McDaniels is gone, and Bill Belichick brought back his buddies in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, which hasn’t set well with most Patriots fans, but most are trying to see the positive in it. They have a good team, with some great pieces on offense for Jones to work with. And the defense appears to be faster and more aggressive so far, which was desperately needed. I am mostly hoping to see improvement at the end of the season this year, whenever that may be. That will show that they are on the right path and where they need to be.

But to your Mac Jones question, a lot of Patriots fans really love him and echo what is said in the media. During training camp, some of that positivity has shifted in the media about him, though, because of the new coordinators and the new offense they’re trying to implement. But I think the issue doesn’t fall on Jones’ shoulders; I think his success or lack thereof in training camp so far is stemming from all the changes he’s dealing with. It’s only his second year in the league, and he already has a new OC, and now Belichick and co. are switching up the offense. Mastering that takes time, and in only his second season, it’s a lot for a young QB to handle. My hope is that we will see progression with him this season, and that he continues to show all that he can do. I don’t know that we will see his ceiling per se or that he will come out as a superstar, but he’s still young and has time to mature into that.

See, id agree with all that; I really would, except I have had three years watching Tua carry all the same burdens, like new coaches, new offenses, and weak OLine. And in Tua’s case, that hasn’t been enough to change the narrative; that hasn’t been enough to take the heat off him. So I am skeptical as to why it is so different; why are those things taking heat from Mac Jones, yet Tua was dunked on week after week?

Now don’t get me wrong, all your points are valid, and I am horrifically biased towards my own Quarterback. It’s just hard to swallow the disparity at times.

But yeah, if you can get things rolling defensively, then that is where you continue the Patriot playoff tradition, and I would expect you to be our main competition.

What are your expectations for the Dolphins? How do you view our chances this season?

I anticipate the Dolphins to feel reinvigorated this season, with a new coach and new players that can elevate the team. A lot of positive talks has come out about Tua, which shows the team is fully behind him and confident with him coming into this season, which is nice to see, given how negative the media has been towards him over the last couple of seasons.

I expect they will be a better team than people think. Sometimes getting a new coach can lead to issues, and it doesn’t always work out. But Mike McDaniel seems to be all in and has a lot of excitement to bring, which is always beneficial.

Oh yeah, Coach Mike has a whole different energy. I would say it’s something we are not used to, and that is true, but I think it’s beyond that; I would say it’s different from what 90% of the NFL is used to. The guy has a lot of fans around the league amongst other coaches, so we’re happy and optimistic. Just have to see that personality and energy translate into wins.

So to wrap this up, how do you see the division playing out? 1st to 4th, give me your prediction…

The opponents the AFC East has this year are super tough, and I think that will show this season.

But I do think the Bills are the ones to beat. They’ve gone all in to win a Super Bowl this season, and they made some really good draft picks this year too. I believe the Patriots and Dolphins are pretty close and will compete for the number 2 spot, with the other going to 3rd. And the Jets will be the Jets.

I think the Patriots and/or the Dolphins will probably make it into the playoffs as a wildcard. The AFC has improved a lot this offseason, making it much more difficult to predict.

So I think that is that; thank you, Sara, for giving us your insights. And as we could probably predict, both sides of this rivalry think they can get the better of the other. Not much change there, then.

I think what makes this season even more interesting is this clear perception that 1st and 4th positions in the division are almost locked in already. Now that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t push the Bills or be wary of the Jets, but it seems common perception that 2 and 3 will be Miami and New England, as we said numerous times in this conversation. This makes our matchups almost like pre-playoff games. If we want to get into those January games, then we have to make sure we get above these Patriots.

And for the longest time, I have been optimistic that not only could we, but we SHOULD do it. They’ve got one of the best CBs in the league, and we’ve gained one of the best WRs in the league. We have got faster, we have got more innovative, and they’re in a rebuilding phase; their primary attacking pickup is a guy who was struggling to maintain his position in our new look offense in Parker. If ever we can overtake the Patriots … it’s now. We just have to do it now.

And after tonight’s game against the Eagles wraps up, we won’t have long to wait…

Fins Up!