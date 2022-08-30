The Miami Dolphins have placed superstar cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/PUP list meaning he will miss at least the first 4 games of the regular season and possibly more. Jones had offseason ankle/Achilles surgery and hasn’t practiced all training camp.
Jones will be eligible to rerun after 4 games if he is healthy and ready to go. There is no word if Jones may be out more than 4 games at this time.
The #Dolphins moved starting CB Byron Jones to the reserve/PUP list, so he's out the first four games.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022