We have a BREAKING NEWS AUDIO episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as the NFL dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, stripping the Miami Dolphins of a 2023 1st round draft pick and a 2024 3rd round draft pick. As well as suspending Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross until Oct 17th and fining him $1.5 million. They also suspended Miami Dolphins owner in waiting Bruce Beal Jr from all NFL league meetings. Mike is here to talk about all of the fallout from today’s news and break down what this means for the Dolphins moving forward. How does this affect Tua? How does this affect Mike McDaniel? How does this affect the upcoming 2022 season? And what does this mean for Ross and Grier moving forward? Plus, we talk about if the punishment is too harsh or too light—all of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



