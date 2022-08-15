There were reports earlier in the day on Monday that Miami worked out free agent CB Mackensie Alexander, and late Monday afternoon the Dolphins’ made it official signing Alexander to a contract. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.
Alexander was a 2nd round pick (54th overall) in 2016 by the Vikings. He was with Minnesota until 2020 when he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but his stay in Cincinnati was only 1 season and he returned to the Vikings in 2021. For his career Alexander has played in 84 games, started 25 and has three career interceptions.
#Dolphins GM Chris Grier adds CB depth signing Mackensie Alexander after Trill Williams tore his acl in the #NFLPreseason opener against the #Bucs. Mackenzie is originally from the Naples area 🌴. Welcome @MackAlexander20! #Finsup #nfl pic.twitter.com/vYQ1U3jUWY
— Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 15, 2022