Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Dolphins have agreed to terms with LB/DE Trey Flowers to a 1-year deal worth $2.1 million. Miami had hosted Flowers for a visit earlier this week. Andrew Van Ginkel had his appendix removed and his status to return is questionable so Flowers can step in that role for the time being and also provide some depth for Miami.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Lions pass-rusher Trey Flowers to a 1-year deal worth $2.1M with a chance to get to $3M with incentives, source said. With scheme familiarity, he should hit the ground running, as Miami adds a veteran right before the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2022

Flowers just turned 29 years old last week and has most recently been with the Detroit Lions. He was with the New England Patriots between 2015-2018 and then signed with the Lions in 2019. Flowers has started 64 of 75 games he has played in and has 31.5 career sacks. The past 2 seasons he has only played in 7 games in each season. In 2021 he had 1.5 sacks and 24 tackles.