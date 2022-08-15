Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have worked out veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander. With up and coming cornerback Trill Williams being lost for the season due to an ACL injury the Dolphins are looking for depth at the cornerback spot

Alexander was a 2nd round pick (54th overall) in 2016 by the Vikings. He was with Minnesota until 2020 when he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but his stay in Cincinnati was only 1 season and he returned to the Vikings in 2021. For his career Alexander has played in 84 games, started 25 and has three career interceptions.

Wilson is also reporting that Miami is working out CB Raleigh Texada as well. Texada went I drafted out of Baylor this past year and signed with the Green Bay Packers before being waived in July.

