Sportsbooks always release college football odds before every game. Bettors can use this information to their advantage to determine how much money they want to wager on a match and which type of bet is best for them. Each year, sports fans around the country eagerly anticipate the start of college football season. The games are always exciting, with plenty of action taking place on the field.

If you’re looking for a refresher course, keep reading. We’ll go over the different types of college football game odds and explain what they mean. By understanding how these odds work, you’ll be able to make more informed betting decisions and, hopefully, come out ahead in the end!

Point Spread

The point spread is the most common type of bet used in college football betting. It’s a tool that can be used by bettors to handicap the matchups between teams. It essentially gives each team a “head start” based on the perceived strength of the two squads. For example, if the point spread is 14 points, then the oddsmakers believe that Team A will score 14 more points than Team B.

If you bet on Team A, you win your bet if they win the game by more than 14 points. If you bet on Team B, you win your bet if they lose the game by less than 14 points or if they tie the game. If the difference between both teams’ scores is 14 points, then it’s a push, and your original bet amount is refunded.

Moneyline

To find value when betting on college football, you need to understand how moneyline odds work. The favorite in any given match-up will have negative odds associated with them, while the underdog will have positive odds. For example, let’s say the Clemson Tigers are playing the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers might be -850 on the moneyline, while the Gamecocks would be +550.

It means if you were to bet on Clemson to win outright, you would need to risk $850 to win $100. On the other side, a $100 bet on South Carolina would net you a profit of $550 if they were to pull off the upset. Moneyline odds can often be some of the most lopsided in all games, so it’s important to consider your wager before making a play on any game. Football is one of the most bet-on sports in the world, and finding value is key to having success in this industry.

Over/Under

This bet is on whether or not the total points scored by both teams will be over or under a specific number. The sportsbook will set this number, and it’s up to you to decide if you think the final score will be higher or lower. For example, let’s say the sportsbook has set the over/under at 45 points.

If you think that the final score would be 46 or more points, you bet on the over. If you think that the final score will be 44 or fewer points, you bet on the under. Many sportsbooks offer this type of wager, and it can be a great way to make some extra money on the side.

Future Odds

College Football Future Odds are set by sportsbooks to bet on the outcome of a future event. The most common wager is on which team will win the National Championship at the end of the season. Other popular types include which team will make it to the playoffs or who will win each conference championship.

You can lock in odds before the season even starts, which can be beneficial if you believe that a team’s odds will improve as the season goes on. If you research and find an underdog that you believe has a good chance of winning, you can potentially make a nice profit.

Prop Bets

The most popular types of college football prop bets are related to the outcome of the game. For example, you can bet on which team will win the coin toss, how many yards a specific player will run for, or whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown or field goal.

The most common college football prop bets are on the outcomes of individual games. Other popular ones include betting on which team will score first, who will have the most rushing yards, and who will turn the ball over more times.

Conclusion

We’ve broken down some of the most common types of college football game odds so that you can feel confident placing your bets. While some college football odds like prop bets require a little out-of-the-box thinking, we’re certain that you can go a long way with this informative guide.