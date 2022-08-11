Daniel Rinehart, Louis Ragone, and Ryan Norwood join Michael Fink to talk about the Miami Dolphins heading into the first preseason game against Tampa Bay. We open the show by discussing some of the items of concern on the depth chart. CB is a position of concern as long as Byron Jones is out. Louis explains why he’s not in favor of Hill returning punts and Mostert kickoffs. We throw a shout-out to Jakeem Grant who tore his Achilles tendon in Cleveland.

Ryan and Daniel did some research on some of our free agent signings (And a few draftees) that they believe have a fair shot at making the team and they share that with us. Louis wants Miami to deal for Roquan Smith and we toss that around.