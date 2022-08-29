Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have cut RB Gerrid Doaks. The Dolphins brought in three free agent running backs this offseason in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel and also had Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning from last years team as they revamped their running back room. Doaks is a candidate to be placed on the practice squad if no other team claims him off waivers. Doaks was a 7th round pick of the Dolphins in the 2021 draft.

