Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday morning in his MMQB column that the Miami Dolphins are looking to make some trades in advance of Week 1 of the regular season and before the final cuts of training camp where the market will be flooded with available players. Two players Miami is making calls about looking to move are wide receivers Lynn Bowden Jr and Preston Williams.

Per Breer: “Speaking of the Dolphins, they’re one of the few teams that already seem to be involved in the pre–Week 1 trade market. Things should heat up once injuries start to occur and preseason games start to be played. But Miami’s already at work here with a surplus at a prominent position. They’ve talked to other teams about potentially moving veteran receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. Williams showed a ton of promise as a rookie, with 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns, but has leveled off since. Bowden came out of Kentucky as a sort-of Swiss Army knife offensive weapon, having worked as a receiver, quarterback and return man in college. He was taken in the third round by the Raiders and traded to Miami before Week 1 of his rookie year, and he has struggled to find a niche and battled injuries since. So maybe someone out there will see something in one of these two and take a swing. Either way, it’s probably smart of the Dolphins to get out in front of the glut of names likely to hit the trade market later in the month.“

