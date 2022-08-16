The Miami Dolphins must trim their roster down to 85 by 4pm today. Tuesday morning they announced they have waived OL Cole Banwart, DL Jordan Williams, and WR DeVonte Dedmon. They also let go of injured CB Tino Ellis and placed TE Adam Shaheen on Injured Reserve ending his 2022 season.

