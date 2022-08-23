The Miami Dolphins trimmed their roster by five players on Tuesday when they released punter Sterling Hofrichter, safety Sheldrick Redwine, and linebacker Deandre Johnson. They also placed fullback John Lovett and cornerback Mackenzie Alexander on injured reserve and both of those players are now out for the 2022 season.

Miami signed Alexander a weeks go after they lost CB Trill Williams for the season with a knee injury. Miami is expected to now be back in the market to add a cornerback as the team does not have a lot of depth there currently.