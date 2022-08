Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have released WR Mohamed Sanu. The Dolphins signed Sanu back on July 26th. The Dolphins are expected to carry 5 to 6 wide receivers and with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and rookie sensation Erik Ezukanma the battle was amongst many players on the roster for the last spot or two at the position.

The #Dolphins released veteran WR Mo Sanu, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022