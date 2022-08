Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have released WR Preston Williams. Miami has been trying to trade him the past 48 hours but had no luck. Preston was an UDFA signed by Miami in 2019 and had early success. Injuries have slowed down his career the past three seasons.

The #Dolphins cut WR Preston Williams, per source. Multiple teams reached out over the last few weeks about a possible trade. Now, he's on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022