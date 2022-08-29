Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins have released RB Sony Michel. Drew Rosenhaus last night on WSVN 7 with Josh Moser hinted that Michel may be on his way out of Miami and the odd man out of that running back room. The Dolphins signed Michel on May 9th and he was the 3rd free agent running back Miami had signed this offseason behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. With this move, it means most likely that Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed, or both will make this 53-man roster. Earlier on Monday, the Dolphins released RB Gerrid Doaks.