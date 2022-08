Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting the Dolphins are releasing offensive guard Solomon Kindley. With Miami’s new zone blocking scheme and needing offensive lineman to be more agile and mobile Kindley wasn’t a true scheme fit. He did have a good training camp and preseason and is sure to catch on with another team.

