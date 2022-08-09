The Miami Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th round draft pick to the Houston Texans for a 2023 6th round pick. The Dolphins’ tight end room is very deep with Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long, Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Ceathan Carter, so Miami making a move here isn’t surprising. Plus, there was the report on Monday from Albert Breer that Miami was making numerous phone calls trying to make deals and move some players at positions they are very deep at.

Shaheen played in 12 games last season and had 12 receptions for 110 yards and zero touchdowns. In 2020 he had three touchdowns in 16 games and caught for 150 yards on 12 receptions.