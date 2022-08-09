Congratulations to Nick Stanton and Carolos Carpio for being selected as the two winners of the DolphinsTalk Military Fan of the Year Contest. I surprised them with the news over the weekend. Watch our interviews with them below and see how they reacted when we told them they had won!
