Morning Headlines

The Miami Dolphins held on Saturday night to beat Tampa Bay 26-24 to go 1-0 in the preseason. The Dolphins were led by quarterback Skylar Thompson who was 20/28 passing for 218 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden was don’t the receiving end of the touchdown and had three receptions for 55 yards on the night.

The news wasn’t all good coming out of Saturday night’s victory as Miami lost up-and-coming cornerback Trill Williams to a season-ending ACL injury. The Dolphins were already thin at cornerback and with the loss of Trill Williams, many are speculating that Miami will look to add a cornerback who is on the open market.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke on Sunday about how it felt in his first game as head coach. McDaniel said, “I think it was more that I’m not good at anything else (laughter). But it is where I’m comfortable. I think you guys feel that. I’m not going to hide from it at all. There are a lot of things – I’m not going to necessarily have this whole dialogue about how terrible I am but there are a lot of things that I’m like yeah, that’s not what I’d hope it to be. Which it was ironic because I knew that going into it. I knew going into it that it’s an odd thing to be excited for something, but also know I’m not going to put my best foot forward or my final product forward. So just like the players, there are a lot of things. I think that’s important as a coach to identify and be transparent with that with your players. ‘Yeah, this wasn’t good enough. This short-changed you in one way shape or form.’ I’m excited because it’s over because I wanted to identify exactly where – I just wanted to get to that point as fast as possible. Ok, now I did this, now I can get better at this and I can manage this better, I can communicate this better, this decision can be better and all of those things. Yeah, it’s what I expected, and I expected to get a C on the math test. I got the C and so I’m like, ‘Yeah, cool.’ Now I can work on getting a B or an A someday, if you guys allow it. (laughter)”

Rookie Linebacker Channing Tindall was asked about his approach heading into his first NFL game. Tindall said, “I try to just take things one step at a time honestly and just coming out here, my mentality was just, know what I’m supposed to do and do my job. Those were the only two things I was worried about. If I do my job and if I focus on what I got to do and not what everybody has to do and we all just do it and we all just trust each other, then we were going win the game.”

The Dolphins next play on Saturday, August 20th at Hard Rock Stadium vs the Las Vegas Raiders. The kickoff is at 7 pm.

Latest Podcasts

Quote of the Day

Skylar Thompson on his Touchdown Pass to Lynn Bowden: “First off, it was a great route by Lynn. They were in soft zone coverage, [it was a] double move, so I had to get my eyes on it. I was hoping Lynn would get separation off the move, and he ran a great route. Throws like that when he is that wide open – it makes it a layup, so I just put it out there for him. He made a great catch, [it was a] great play, the offensive line gave me plenty of time to make the throw. [That’s a] team play right there, [so I was] excited.”

Trivia

With 124 Stops, who was the leading tackler for the Dolphins in the 2019 season?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Check out the Miami GP Black Business Month Guide to learn more about Local and Minority-owned restaurant partners in the City of Miami Gardens.

Check out our #MiamiGP Black Business Month Guide to learn more about our local and minority-owned restaurant partners we work with in @CityofMiaGarden 💪 🗞: https://t.co/JgRM6mpyo7 pic.twitter.com/0pW7J79MjO — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) August 11, 2022

On this Day

August 15, 2003: Dolphins lose Preseason Game to In-State Rival Jaguars 27-23

Jacksonville scored 14 points in the 4th quarter led by Byron Leftwich to give Jacksonville the victory. Jay Fielder of the Dolphins went 7/11 passing for 53 yards and one touchdown on three possessions. On Miami’s second series of the game, Fiedler capped a 47-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to superstar running back Ricky Williams. Fiedler was 6/6 for 42 yards on the nine-play drive.

Answer to Trivia: Jerome Baker