Morning Headlines

Tyreek Hill wore the orange jersey at practice on Monday for his performance at the last practice on Saturday afternoon. Tyreek when speaking about the Dolphins’ offense told the media; “Just Like Waffle House, Everyone’s Open 24 Hours.”

In regards to the speed of the offense Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin said, “Yes, you said it, man. Just everything is moving fast. A faster pace. Guys are coming together, obviously. It was a big offseason for us as the Dolphins. I think it’s finally coming together. Obviously we were just all excited to get back in here for camp and everything. Being here has just been a lot of fun, learning this playbook, getting out here and running these plays, seeing these new guys, getting to see ‘Cheetah’ (Tyreek Hill) out here. Man, it’s a lot of fun and a lot of excitement for us.”

Gaskin was also asked about how this system fits his skill set compared to last year’s offensive system. Gaskin said, “I think it fits my skill set. I think – it is what it is. At the end of the day, you get a playbook, you learn how to run how they want you to run, but at the same time, you continue to be yourself. All of us are here for a reason. So you take the coaching points and then try to translate them to your game and how you can excel like that. Every system is always a little bit different. Coaches want a little bit something (different) from others, but at the end of the day, it’s football. I think this one, a lot of outside zone and that type of stuff, it’s been good for me.”

Connor Williams spoke about his snapping and how the placement of snaps is going being that he is a first-time center. Williams said, “It’s definitely progressed. It becomes second-hand where you’re not thinking about it and you’re throwing it back there and it hits the money.”

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Next Saturday, August 13th is the first Miami Dolphins preseason game of the season and if you live in South Florida in the Coconut Creek area there is an “UNOFFICIAL” watch party with Dolphins fans taking place at Bru’s Room in Coconut Creek. It is being run by DolphinsTalk.com‘s very own “Big E” Ian Berger. If you would like to attend, watch the game with fellow Dolphins fans, and meet Big E reach out to Ian on Twitter @ian693 and let him know.

The “UNOFFICIAL” Miami Dolphins vs Buccaneers watch party is ON at the Bru’s Room in Coconut Creek next Saturday, August 13th. What better way to watch the first preseason game of your Miami Dolphins than with other Fins fans!! Send me a DM if you’ll be able to go. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/g7t2MLA0iU — Big E (@ian693) August 1, 2022

Quote of the Day

Raekwon Davis on going up against Connor Williams each day in practice and about Connor not playing center before prior to this year: “Bro, listen. When Connor first got here – because I felt like zone, quick zoning was something I really struggled with – and when Connor got here, he really made me better as a player, quick zoning, the type of blocks they do. I’ve been so much better ever since he’s been here. But yeah, he’s a great center. He’s great, bro. He’s very good. He’s been good ever since he’s been here.”

Trivia

What Dolphins quarterback is one of four players who share the NFL record (entering 2020) of 25 consecutive pass completions?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

Miami Dolphins in the Community

At training camp, this past Saturday in the FootballUNITES presented by Baptist Health Community Corner Christian Wilkins and Tyreek Hill signed autographs for fans.

DolphinsTalk.com Article of the Day

Ryan Van Hoover talks about how the Dolphins’ defense needs to prove they are elite in 2022 by backing up their performance from the end of the 2021 season.

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday to former Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Lucas and offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil.

Answer to Trivia: Ryan Tannehill