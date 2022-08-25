On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike, Ian, Josh, and Aaron have their 2022 Season Preview Roundtable Show. Where all the guys talk about the hot topics surrounding the Dolphins entering the 2022 season, give their record prediction for the Dolphins for this upcoming season, and share their thoughts on how they think the team will do between now and January (hopefully February). They will also answer some speed-round questions and give some predictions on the number of touchdown passes Tua throws for, how many receiving yards Tyreek will have, will anyone from the offensive line be benched at any point this season, and can Miami finally beat the Buffalo Bills once this season? We will also talk about the news on Trey Flowers and Mike Gesicki news as well. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



