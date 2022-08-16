On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom talks about the Dolphins signing CB Mackensie Alexander and what that means for the Dolphins secondary room. Also, Tom breaks down the Dolphins roster currently as the first set of cuts is due this week. He also dives into the listener mailbag as well to answer your questions. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

