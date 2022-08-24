On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Steven talks about the Dolphins’ lack of depth at the cornerback position and where they may turn next to resolve this situation. With Mackensise Alexander and Trill Williams both lost for the season the Dolphins have to find some new players to bring aboard at that spot. Also, Steven talks about how Chase Edmonds looked vs the Raiders last week and what the make-up of the Dolphins’ running back room may look like when the roster is at 53 men. Plus, some Skylar Thompson talk as well. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

