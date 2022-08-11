On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by David Furones of the Sun Sentinel to talk all things Miami Dolphins. David is a beat reporter for the team going on his 2nd year now covering the Dolphins and shares his thoughts on numerous hot topics surrounding the Dolphins. He gives his opinion on the Dolphins offensive line a couple of weeks into training camp, what the Dolphins tight end room looks like now that Adam Shaheen has been traded to Houston, and what the addition of Tyreek Hill has meant to this Dolphins roster and offense. And of course, we talk TUA TUA TUA and get David’s thoughts on the 3rd year Dolphins quarterback heading into the 2022 season with a new look offense and all the weapons in the world. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



