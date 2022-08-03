On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Steven talks about the big news from Tuesday and the NFL’s punishment against the Dolphins. Is the penalty too harsh? Why this is another situation that Tua has to deal with confirmation that the organization wanted Tom Brady this offseason and not him. That isn’t the entire show though as Steven then pivots and talks about the Miami Dolphins offense and how the new look offense has looked thus far in training camp and how that may translate on the field in 2022. There is a lot of reason for optimism this season with what the Dolphins are putting on the field on offense and it is ok to be excited about this team. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



