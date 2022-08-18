On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Ruthie Polinsky of NBC 6 South Florida to talk about the upcoming Miami Dolphins season. Ruthie shares her thoughts on Tua, Mike McDaniel, the new look Miami Dolphins offense, and all of the changes that have taken place with the Dolphins since the end of last year. We also get her insight on what is happening up in New England since she once covered the Patriots and get her 2022 Super Bowl prediction. Mike and Ian also talk about the latest Dolphins roster cuts, Tua’s 5 interceptions in 2 days of practice this week, the Mackensie Alexander signing, and Bob Kuechenberg not making the pro football hall of fame. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

