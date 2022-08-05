On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by NFL Insider for USA Today Safid Deen. We talk about all of the latest happenings with the Miami Dolphins. Safid shares his thoughts on the upcoming Dolphins season and what the addition of Tyreek Hill means for this Dolphins team in 2022. We also talk about the new additions on the Dolphins’ offensive line and is there still a reason to have concern for this unit? We talk about the Dolphins’ defense and can it be a Top 10 or Top 5 unit in the league this year and of course, we go over the big news from this week involving the suspension of Stephen Ross and the loss of a 2023 1st round draft pick and what that means for Miami. Plus, Safid gives us a sleeper team in the AFC and NFC this upcoming season to keep an eye on. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.