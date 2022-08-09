On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom is flying solo talking about the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He talks about the report from Albert Breer that Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden are on the trade block and Miami is calling other teams trying to move both of the wide receivers. What is their value and will another team trade for either? Tom also talks about the Miami Dolphins center situation and does Miami have a big problem there at the moment. He preview’s this week’s joint practices with Tampa Bay and what we can expect plus the National Media is changing their tune in regards to the Dolphins after a couple of weeks of training camp. Tom talks about that and what could be the reason for the change of heart. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

