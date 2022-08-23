On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Tom talks about the next round of roster cuts Miami must make on Tuesday and who may be some of the names who are let go. Also, he talks about Mike Gesicki and whether should Miami keep him or look to move him prior to the start of the season. Tom also talks about if Miami should. be buyers or sellers right now and be looking to trade away some players for draft picks or should they be in the market to add some players to bolster this roster prior to the start of the season? Tom closes with his thoughts on this week’s joint practices with the Eagles and what he expects to see in the final preseason game. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



