Finish the walls and put up the roof.

Erik Ezukanma has built a home here in South Florida.

The training camp sensation followed up his phenomenal offseason with a strong showing, hauling in 6 receptions for 114 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. Erik was targeted 9 times on Saturday night and averaged 19 yards per catch. A one-handed catch on a sideline flag route got the sideline jumping and fans roaring.

Erik has pieced together 8 receptions for 132 yards receiving in just 2 games with the Dolphins. His reception average is currently a solid 16.5 yards per catch.

Erik recorded his longest reception when Skylar Thompson hit him over the middle for 34 yards. 100-yard receiving games in the preseason are not easy to come by, mainly because there are limited snaps for each player. That didn’t keep Erik from collecting yet another career 100-yard receiving game. In his 3 seasons at Texas Tech, Erik recorded 3 games of 100 yards receiving. It’s easy to assume that this was the home debut that Erik most likely dreamed of.

When asked after the game, Erik replied, “You work your whole life for this moment. I feel like I went out there and put my best foot forward.”

Humble words from a player that I believe has put himself above the remaining Dolphin receivers looking for a roster spot. Receiver’s coach and fellow Texas Tech alum Wes Welker has been thoroughly impressed with the play of Erik Ezukanma but has continued to reiterate that the job is never finished, and no job is fully secured.

Coach Welker is correct; the Dolphins still must decide who amongst Lynn Bowden, Mohamed Sanu, Preston Williams, and Braylon Sanders make the final receiver spot. Erik’s play has most likely guaranteed him a spot behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedric Wilson, and Trent Sherfield.

Erik’s physical nature and ability to break tackles will pair him well with the 4×100 track team that Mike McDaniel has put together. McDaniel already praised Erik earlier this offseason but had more to add, stating his progress doesn’t surprise him at all. With the departure of Devante Parker this offseason, Miami will be looking to replace the size and physicality lost.

I believe Erik Ezukanma is the guy to fill that gap. He has already shown us Dolphin fans that he can get the job done. The Dolphins will have 1 more preseason look at Erik and the remaining Dolphin receivers as they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Hard Rock Stadium. This will be Miami’s final review before cementing the 53-man roster on August 30th.