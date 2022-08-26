FLORIO: Mike Gesicki Trade Rumors are Misleading Posted by Mike Oliva | Aug 26, 2022 | Dolphins News | 0 Mike Florio of NBC Sports talks about if there is any truth behind the Mike Gesicki trade rumors that are floating out there. Will the Dolphins have a top-5 defense in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp Tua vs. Mahomes: Who’ll be the more accurate QB? (Comp %) - Powered By PickUp How many sacks will Channing Tindall have in 2022? - Powered By PickUp Over/Under: 5.5 Xavien Howard INTs in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp Which WR duo will have the most rec yards in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp Will Sean Payton coach the Dolphins in 2023? - Powered By PickUp Share: