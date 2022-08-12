Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle AJ Francis, who played for the Dolphins between 2013 to 2015 is reportedly on his way back to WWE. Per PW Insider, AJ Francis will be at the WWE Smackdown tonight (Friday). There is no word at this time if he is there for a backstage meeting with company officials about being re-signed, or if he will be part of the on-air television show.

Francis (who wrestles under the name TOP DOLLA) became a pro wrestler after retiring from pro football and signed with the WWE in 2020. He rose up the ranks fast through the WWE minor league system of NXT and in October of 2021 he was promoted to SMACKDOWN (the most watched professional wrestling show in the world.) It only lasted a month though as he was released in November of 2021.

With the corporate shake-up within WWE amid the Vince McMahon scandal which has him no longer in charge of their television creative direction or as the company’s CEO, the new management appears to be bringing AJ Francis back. The new management in charge of WWE has brought back numerous performers who were released within the past year.

More on this story as it develops.