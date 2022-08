Miami Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden put out a tweet early Tuesday morning saying thanks to the city of Miami. One can read into this tweet that he has been informed he is being let go by the Dolphins. Bowden was a 3rd round pick in 2020 by the Las Vegas Raiders who was traded shortly after the draft to the Dolphins.

Appreciate y’all Miami 🖤 — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 30, 2022