The Miami Dolphins must trim their roster to 53 men by Tuesday afternoon. Once other teams make their cuts you can expect the Dolphins to add players from other teams to strengthen areas of weakness (offensive line and cornerback). Until that happens here are my predictions on how the Dolphins roster will look come Tuesday afternoon with the initial 53-man roster.

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson (3)

Running Back: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel (3)

Fullback: Alec Ingold (1)

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma, Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft (6)

Tight End: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter (4)

Offensive Line: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Greg Little, Robert Jones, Adam Pankey (9)

Long Snapper: Blake Ferguson (1)

Punter: Thomas Morestead (1)

Kicker: Jason Sanders (1)

Defensive Line: Christian Wilkins, Emmanual Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Trey Flowers, Zach Sieler, John Jenkins (6)

Linebacker: Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips, Elandon Roberts, Channing Tindall, Andrew Van Ginkel, Melvin Ingram, Duke Riley (8)

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell (6)

Safety: Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem (4)

How many sacks will Channing Tindall have in 2022? - Powered By PickUp
Which team will end their NFL playoff drought this season? - Powered By PickUp
O/U: 749.5 Cedrick Wilson rec yards in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp
Will Preston Williams make the Dolphins' 53-man roster? - Powered By PickUp