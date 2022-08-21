Well, another week of the preseason is in the books. The Dolphins lost to the Raiders 15-13 in a game that didn’t provide much in the way of fireworks, at least until the 4th quarter. With that said, here are some of my main observations from the game:

QB Play

I thought all the QBs had various degrees of success. Tua completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards which were good for a passer rating of 94.8. He looked comfortable out there, going through his reads quickly and making prompt decisions on where to go with the football. Now, while we know Tua is QB1, we need to talk about QB2. Teddy was “fine,” completing 50% of his passes for 119 yards and a passer rating of 68.5. He wasn’t bad by any means, but this is the second straight week where Skylar Thompson popped off the screen for me. The rookie QB completed 90% of his passes for 129 yards and 1 TD with a near-perfect passer rating of 152.1. I said last week that down the line, we might need to have a serious discussion about who QB2 is for this team, but we may need to have that discussion now.

Where’s the Running Game?

The running game is still almost non-existent, only getting 37 yards total all night. Again, I’m personally not panicking yet because it’s still the preseason. Terron Armstead isn’t playing, and more likely than not, McDaniel is running a very vanilla offense. However, I would’ve liked to have seen more from the running game tonight with McDaniel known for being a so-called running game genius. If the running game looks like this a month into the regular season, then I think it would be time to panic.

More Injuries to the CB Room

Nik Needham and Mackensie Alexander both had to exit the game due to various injuries. This is total nightmare fuel because Noah Igbinoghene looks like a total train wreck out there. I didn’t think it was possible, but he looks worse and worse every week. I think he could be a legit cut candidate because I don’t know who in their right mind would trade for him. Hopefully, the injuries to Alexander and Needham aren’t severe, or the depth at that position is about to be super thin.

ERIK EZUKANMA

Go ahead and get this kid a gold jacket. Nah, I’m just kidding, but he did ball out tonight, and it was nice to see, considering that it didn’t seem like a lot was going on offensively all night. He caught 6 of 9 targets for 114 yards, and it all came in the 4th quarter. We see you, rookie; keep it up.