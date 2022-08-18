The Miami Dolphins may not break on-field league records every season, but when it comes to giving back to the community and helping others, they firmly and proudly hold the number 1 spot. There is not another team in the league that does what the Dolphins do, and it has made a mark in the NFL. The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

For the last 12 years, the Dolphins Cancer Challenge has raised $53 million, and 100% of those funds support the South Florida cancer community. More specifically, the Miami Dolphins partnered with The University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and in November 2020, DCC committed a total of $75 million. These funds have been crucial to the Cancer Center – advancing their current research and treatments to save the lives of those in our community.

With their tagline being – One Team. One Fight. They stand firm on their words and believe that our community and those battling cancer are in the same Fight together. You don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer. That powerful statement is why thousands of selfless individuals in the South Florida community raise money to participate in the cycle challenge. Options include 15 miles cycle, 35-mile cycle, 55-mile cycle, 100-mile cycle, virtual option, or 5k run/walk. The 15-mile, 55-mile, 100-mile cycle, and the 5k starts at the Hard Rock Stadium, and the 15k mile cycle begins at the University of Miami – all ending up at the Hard Rock Stadium.

In 2010 – which was DCC I, they raised $533,106 with just 411 participants! During that year, the DCC was also honoring Dolphins great, Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich, who was being treated at Sylvester for bile duct cancer. With his spirit and determination leading the way, Mandich battled through the inaugural event. Unfortunately, in 2011, Jim Mandich lost his battle with cancer, and it was that year that a DCC ceremonial jersey was unveiled in honor of Mandich.

This upcoming race will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 – marking the 13th year of existence, and the Miami Dolphins expect record-breaking numbers – shattering 2022 numbers. In 2022, there was a record-breaking 4,400 participants. Past participants of DCC have been former Miami Dolphin players, new Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel, and most recently – current Dolphins players like Jesse Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins, and more. Firefighters dressed in full gear, our dedicated first responders, our selfless medical field professionals, the UM family, and Dolphin fans worldwide.

Make this year your year and get involved with the Dolphins Cancer Challenge! Donate to an individual/team or join the challenge as a cyclist or 5k participant! If you decide to participate, there is a small registration fee. From there, you determine what level you would like to join. The most common level is the Heavy Hitter, which requires you to fundraise a minimum of $3,000 and includes a Friday Night Kick-Off, Amenity Package, Metal, DCC Commemorative t-shirt, festival passes, and more. The minimum amount required to fundraise is $250 for both the cycle and 5k. You can make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer and join in on the Dolphins Cancer Challenge today!