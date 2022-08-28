On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the third and final preseason game. From the first play of the game, the Dolphins dominated and never looked back. Tua looked as sharp as ever, Tyreek Hill made his on-the-field debut and caught some passes, and Raheem Mostert also saw his first action for the Dolphins as well. Skylar Thompson continued his good play in the later part of the game. If there was a picture-perfect preseason game this was it. We break it down from start to finish and go through Miami’s roster and predict who will and who will not make the 53-man roster. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show.



