On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 26-24 win over Tampa Bay in the preseason opener. It was your typical preseason opener with some good and some bad. We break down the game and talk about how players like Skylar Thompson, Lynn Bowden, and Keion Crossen stood out and made a name for themselves in this game. We also talk about some of the red flags and struggles they had in this game such as the play of the linebackers, the offensive line (mainly back-ups) did not install much confidence in Dolphins fans tonight, as well as Noah,….oh Noah! We look at the stats, give out some game balls, and tell you what we hope to see in the next preseason game. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.

