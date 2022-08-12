It’s been 215 days since we’ve last seen the Dolphins play a live game in their 33-24 victory over the Patriots. Since then, there has been much change in the organization from top to bottom, with a new coaching staff and new players from free agency and the draft. If you’re like me, you live too far away to go to a practice and have to rely on what you hear from reporters or see on the Twitter timeline. However, that all changes tomorrow when the Dolphins finally retake the field to play their preseason opener against Tampa Bay, and we all get to see the players in action. With that in mind, here are three things I’m looking for in the Dolphins’ preseason opener:

Offensive Line Play

Now we don’t know who will start in this game, and I would be surprised to see Miami’s new franchise left tackle, Terron Armstead, playing. However, the guys on the roster from last year should definitely be playing, and I’m looking for some noticeable improvement, especially from Austin Jackson. He appears to be tasked with being Tua’s blindside protector at right tackle. PFF rated Miami’s offensive line dead last in 2021, so I’ll be excited to see if there is any noticeable improvement there yet. So far, it has been encouraging not to hear from beat reporters about how the offensive line has dominated every practice as in previous years. The bullets will be live tomorrow, and I can’t wait to watch.

CB2?

Yes, I know Byron Jones is CB2 for this team, and he is on track to play week 1. However, should there be some kind of setback, one of the young corners on the roster needs to step up and show that they can hold down the fort until Byron can return. Look, I’m a die-hard Auburn fan in college football, but I can’t tell you why Noah Igbinoghene is struggling so much. His athletic traits are off the charts, and I watched him lockdown some of the best receivers in the SEC, such as Devonta Smith and Jamar Chase, while in college. With that in mind, this is the preseason where the games don’t really count, so give him as many reps as possible along with Trill Williams and Keion Crossen. Again, if Byron has a setback, one of these guys will need to step up, and I can’t wait to see them in action tomorrow.

Rookies!

Okay, so most of the time, rookies don’t start right away, so our best chance to get to see them is in the preseason. It sounds like Erik Ezukanma has been balling throughout camp, and Channing Tindall has had some nice plays here and there too. A very intriguing name I want to watch, however, is Skylar Thompson. It sounds like he’s been having a great camp and could really push the Dolphins to decide whether he needs to be put on the active roster or not because putting him on the practice squad puts him at risk of being poached by another team. If he could become QB2 in the future, the Dolphins could save a lot of money they’ve been pumping into the position the last few years. I also want to see what some of these undrafted guys can do as well, especially the offensive lineman such as Kellen Diesch and Blaise Andries.

Now, these are just a few things I’m looking forward to. I know there are other things to look at as well, so let me know in the comments what you’re excited to see in tomorrow’s preseason opener. Get your popcorn ready and check your pulse, Dolphins fans; it’s almost time.