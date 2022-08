Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to break down the roster to our projected 53. Mike chooses a player whose stock is up and another who’s down. Mike reinforces the approach to pre-season games by today’s coaches. One correction, Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent in 2023. We close the show by discussing a new segment coming to the podcast called. “The Last Word.” Lou also gives his thoughts on Coach McDaniel.