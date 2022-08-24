A report from PFF is stating the Miami Dolphins have brought up Mike Gesicki’s name in trade talks to other teams per a source they have spoken to.

They are clear to state that doesn’t mean Miami will trade him but it appears they are willing to.

There has been a lot of chatter in recent weeks that Gesicki isn’t a fit for this new style Miami Dolphins offense. Last Saturday he was the only starter to play into the 3rd quarter of the game and after the game he said to the media that this year he is learning a new position because his role in the offense has changed so much.

Miami has already lost Adam Shaheen for the season as he was placed on IR and it came out yesterday that the Dolphins staff had a heart to heart conversation with 2nd year TE Hunter Long. If Miami does move on from Gesicki and trade him they may be in the market for another TE to add to the group.

Gesicki is playing this season on the franchise tag and will be a free agent next year (unless Miami franchise tags him again which is unlikely). If Miami trades him now they can add a player or draft pick that can help them in the 2023 draft (a draft in which they recently lost a 1st round pick). If Gesicki isn’t traded and stays Miami will most likely get a 3rd round compensatory draft pick in 2024.

The #Dolphins have brought up TE Mike Gesicki’s name in trade discussions, per a league source. More potential surprise trade/cut candidates identified by league sources in my latest for @PFF: https://t.co/6cMljUZegD — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 24, 2022

More on this story as it develops.