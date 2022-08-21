Is it time for Miami to trade Mike Gesicki? During the second preseason game vs. the Raiders, we saw Mike struggle on the field, and it appears he is frustrated with this new offense Mike McDaniel has installed. It also is clear as day he isn’t a fit for this offense, hence why he is struggling. Fans and media are now questioning if it is time to move on from Gesicki and see what you can get for him on the trade market.

We spoke about this some on the Post Game Wrap-Up Show after Miami’s 15-13 loss to the Raiders, and I am torn on this subject. Now after sleeping on it and giving it some more thought, well, I’m still torn on this subject. Here are the pros and cons of keeping or trading Mike Gesicki.

The Case to Trade Mike Gesicki

He Isn’t a Fit for this Offense: The old case of trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. It just will not work out no matter how much you try. This offense depends on the tight end to block more than your typical NFL offense these days, and as we know, that isn’t the strong suit of Gesicki’s game. Heck, he even admitted it after the loss to the Raiders. Gesicki said, “Oh yeah, it’s definitely a whole different offense and a whole different scheme. I’m learning a new position, basically, so it’s been good. It’s been exciting, and I think there has been a lot of progress, but obviously a lot more to go, so it’s been something that I look forward to continuing to attack.”

He is Playing on the Franchise Tag; he Will Probably Leave After This Season Anyway: We know Mike is playing on the franchise tag, and this will probably be his final year in Miami. The Dolphins cannot even extend him now if they wanted to because of the franchise tag rules (and the fact they were just punished for tampering, I don’t think they will be looking to violate any rules at this point in time). So, he probably leaves as a free agent next year, because a) He isn’t a fit for this offense, so why bring him back? Or b) he will want too much money, and Miami won’t want to pay him what a top-flight tight end gets paid, especially one who isn’t a scheme fit for this offense.

What He Can Bring Back in a Trade: If you put Mike Gesicki on the trade block, odds are you will get a nice asset in return. We know Miami needs help at linebacker, cornerback, and on the offensive line. Maybe a team parts with a player at one of those positions that helps Miami sure up an area of weakness on this roster. Also, if Gesicki walks and leaves as a free agent after this season, Miami will get a 3rd round compensatory pick in the 2024 draft most likely (unless they go on a huge shopping spree next March and offsets the formula for the compensatory picks). So, if a team parts with a 2nd round pick in the 2023 draft or a 3rd in the 2023 draft, is it worth it? I think so. Why wait till the 2024 draft to cash in on a player leaving when you could cash in now?

Oh, by the way, a caveat to this. Miami just lost a 1st round pick in 2023; yes, they still have one, but that 2nd pick was insurance in case Tua stinks, and Miami needs assets to trade to get a QB next offseason. Well, trade Gesicki for a 2nd, and now that 1st round pick you lost, you get back (sort of/kinda) in getting a 2nd round pick. And you look at the NFL’s punishment now as Miami lost Mike Gesicki and a 3rd round pick in 2024, and their 1st round pick in 2023 drops to a 2nd. The punishment still stinks, but it is a little better in some ways.

The Case Not to Trade Mike Gesicki

We Must Win Games This Year: Mike Gesicki is a good football player, and teams that want to make the playoffs and win playoff games shouldn’t trade good football players. Is he a perfect scheme fit? NO! But in the passing game, he is still a guy who can get down the field, get open, be a mismatch nightmare for opponents and make plays.

He is our Tallest WR: I know, I know, he is listed as a tight end but let’s have some real talk for a minute; Geiscki isn’t a natural tight end (which is the issue), and he is a pass-catching machine. And with guys like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as your top two WRs, Miami needs a guy with some size for the red zone and to be able to have a diverse pass-catching unit with your WRs and TEs. If he is gone, you have nobody to fill that role.

Maybe the Light Bulb Will Go Off, and he Thrives in this Scheme: We know right now he isn’t a scheme fit, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be in time. Patience is a virtue (or so they say), and let’s give him time to see if he can adapt to this offense. Because if he does, he will be a very valuable weapon.

We just lost Adam Shaheen. Can We Lose Another TE: If Adam Shaheen were playing for Miami this year, I would be screaming, hell yeah, let’s trade him. With Shaheen gone and Hunter Long being a total unknown, if Gesicki is gone, we have turned the tight end position from a strength to a total weakness.

See why I am so torn on if we should be open to trading him or not? You can make valid arguments both ways. It’s tough. I have come to the conclusion that if the right deal comes along, Miami probably has to pull the trigger and make the trade because odds are Mike won’t be around next year. But it has to be the right trade. Either a 2nd round pick or a 3rd round pick and more (more being a player or a later-round pick).

I will say there is no wrong answer here as well because keeping Mike makes the Dolphins a better team on the field in 2022, which is a good thing. But, if he is struggling in this offense and can bring back something of value, you have to look at the big picture and possibly make a tough decision.

This will be interesting to see how this plays out and if the chatter of trading Gesicki gets louder in the coming weeks.